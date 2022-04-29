TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

TC Energy TRP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
TC Energy reported in-line EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $87.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TC Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.80
|0.67
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.79
|0.86
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|2.80B
|2.71B
|2.38B
|2.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.84B
|2.57B
|2.57B
|2.67B
