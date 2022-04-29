Professional Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Professional Holding PFHD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Professional Holding missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $1.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Professional Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.42 0.40 0.39 EPS Actual 0.29 0.45 0.45 0.34 Revenue Estimate 19.26M 19.21M 19.15M 20.10M Revenue Actual 19.41M 20.58M 19.50M 19.00M

