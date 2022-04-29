Professional Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Professional Holding PFHD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Professional Holding missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $1.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Professional Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.42
|0.40
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.45
|0.45
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|19.26M
|19.21M
|19.15M
|20.10M
|Revenue Actual
|19.41M
|20.58M
|19.50M
|19.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
