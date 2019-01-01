Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Professional Holding missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $1.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Professional Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.42
|0.40
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.45
|0.45
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|19.26M
|19.21M
|19.15M
|20.10M
|Revenue Actual
|19.41M
|20.58M
|19.50M
|19.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Professional Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
Professional Holding Questions & Answers
Professional Holding (PFHD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.07.
The Actual Revenue was $11.9M, which beat the estimate of $8.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.