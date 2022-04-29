AstraZeneca: Q1 Earnings Insights

AstraZeneca AZN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AstraZeneca reported an EPS of $1.89.
Revenue was up $4.07 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AstraZeneca's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.62
|0.43
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.54
|0.45
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|10.88B
|9.87B
|7.36B
|7.08B
|Revenue Actual
|12.01B
|9.87B
|8.22B
|7.32B
To track all earnings releases for AstraZeneca visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews