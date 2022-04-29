AstraZeneca: Q1 Earnings Insights

AstraZeneca AZN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AstraZeneca reported an EPS of $1.89.

Revenue was up $4.07 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstraZeneca's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.62 0.43 0.75 EPS Actual 0.84 0.54 0.45 0.82 Revenue Estimate 10.88B 9.87B 7.36B 7.08B Revenue Actual 12.01B 9.87B 8.22B 7.32B

To track all earnings releases for AstraZeneca visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.