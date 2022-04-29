Charter Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charter Communications CHTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charter Communications beat estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $6.9 versus an estimate of $6.47.
Revenue was up $678.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.97 which was followed by a 5.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charter Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.96
|5.7
|4.78
|4.26
|EPS Actual
|8.93
|6.5
|5.29
|4.11
|Revenue Estimate
|13.25B
|12.93B
|12.61B
|12.50B
|Revenue Actual
|13.21B
|13.15B
|12.80B
|12.52B
To track all earnings releases for Charter Communications visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.