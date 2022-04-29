Charter Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charter Communications CHTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charter Communications beat estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $6.9 versus an estimate of $6.47.

Revenue was up $678.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.97 which was followed by a 5.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charter Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 6.96 5.7 4.78 4.26 EPS Actual 8.93 6.5 5.29 4.11 Revenue Estimate 13.25B 12.93B 12.61B 12.50B Revenue Actual 13.21B 13.15B 12.80B 12.52B

To track all earnings releases for Charter Communications visit their earnings calendar here.

