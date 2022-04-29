Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive CL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive missed estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $55.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.79
|0.8
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.81
|0.8
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|4.43B
|4.40B
|4.24B
|4.25B
|Revenue Actual
|4.40B
|4.41B
|4.26B
|4.34B
To track all earnings releases for Colgate-Palmolive visit their earnings calendar here.
