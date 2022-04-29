Sensient Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sensient Technologies SXT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sensient Technologies beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was down $4.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sensient Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.80
|0.76
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.85
|0.79
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|341.27M
|327.60M
|315.81M
|314.78M
|Revenue Actual
|340.45M
|344.29M
|335.83M
|359.70M
