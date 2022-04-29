Sensient Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sensient Technologies SXT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sensient Technologies beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was down $4.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sensient Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.80 0.76 0.74 EPS Actual 0.73 0.85 0.79 0.77 Revenue Estimate 341.27M 327.60M 315.81M 314.78M Revenue Actual 340.45M 344.29M 335.83M 359.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.