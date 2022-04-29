Virtus Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Virtus Investment VRTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virtus Investment missed estimated earnings by 0.38%, reporting an EPS of $7.87 versus an estimate of $7.9.
Revenue was up $35.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virtus Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|9.92
|9.60
|8.04
|5.44
|EPS Actual
|10.36
|9.71
|9.07
|6.78
|Revenue Estimate
|225.70M
|219.34M
|199.81M
|173.02M
|Revenue Actual
|266.26M
|252.06M
|244.01M
|216.90M
