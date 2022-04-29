Recap: Balchem Q1 Earnings

Balchem BCPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Balchem beat estimated earnings by 25.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $43.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Balchem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.90
|0.88
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.92
|0.93
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|198.17M
|196.13M
|185.44M
|181.59M
|Revenue Actual
|213.13M
|197.87M
|202.37M
|185.66M
To track all earnings releases for Balchem visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews