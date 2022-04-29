Recap: nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

nVent Electric NVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $145.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at nVent Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.48
|0.4
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.53
|0.5
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|608.39M
|603.13M
|536.51M
|510.75M
|Revenue Actual
|669.00M
|642.80M
|601.30M
|548.90M
