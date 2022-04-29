Recap: Honeywell Intl Q1 Earnings

Honeywell Intl HON reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Honeywell Intl beat estimated earnings by 2.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.86.
Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Honeywell Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|1.99
|1.94
|1.80
|EPS Actual
|2.09
|2.02
|2.02
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|8.73B
|8.65B
|8.63B
|8.09B
|Revenue Actual
|8.66B
|8.47B
|8.81B
|8.45B
