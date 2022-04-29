LyondellBasell Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

LyondellBasell Industries LYB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LyondellBasell Industries beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $4.0 versus an estimate of $3.52.
Revenue was up $4.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.97
|5.69
|5.11
|2.59
|EPS Actual
|3.63
|5.25
|6.13
|3.18
|Revenue Estimate
|11.95B
|11.12B
|10.74B
|9.09B
|Revenue Actual
|12.83B
|12.70B
|11.56B
|9.08B
