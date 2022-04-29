LyondellBasell Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

LyondellBasell Industries LYB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $4.0 versus an estimate of $3.52.

Revenue was up $4.08 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.97 5.69 5.11 2.59 EPS Actual 3.63 5.25 6.13 3.18 Revenue Estimate 11.95B 11.12B 10.74B 9.09B Revenue Actual 12.83B 12.70B 11.56B 9.08B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.