ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Insights

ArcBest ARCB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

ArcBest beat estimated earnings by 43.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.08 versus an estimate of $2.15.

Revenue was up $505.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ArcBest's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.24 2.45 1.61 0.58 EPS Actual 2.79 2.59 1.97 1.01 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 1.01B 915.95M 812.30M Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.02B 948.97M 829.21M

To track all earnings releases for ArcBest visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.