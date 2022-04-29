ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Insights

ArcBest ARCB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ArcBest beat estimated earnings by 43.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.08 versus an estimate of $2.15.
Revenue was up $505.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ArcBest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.24
|2.45
|1.61
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|2.79
|2.59
|1.97
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.01B
|915.95M
|812.30M
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.02B
|948.97M
|829.21M
