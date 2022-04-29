Aon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aon AON reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Aon beat estimated earnings by 0.42%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.81.
Revenue was up $145.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 5.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.35
|1.70
|1.87
|4.05
|EPS Actual
|3.71
|1.74
|2.29
|4.28
|Revenue Estimate
|3.15B
|2.60B
|2.67B
|3.35B
|Revenue Actual
|3.08B
|2.70B
|2.89B
|3.52B
