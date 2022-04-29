Recap: Chart Industries Q1 Earnings

Chart Industries GTLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chart Industries beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $65.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chart Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.84 0.79 0.69 EPS Actual 0.73 0.81 0.80 0.74 Revenue Estimate 378.41M 348.21M 317.45M 306.82M Revenue Actual 378.90M 328.30M 322.00M 288.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Chart Industries management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.35 and $6.5 per share.

