Recap: Chart Industries Q1 Earnings

Chart Industries GTLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chart Industries beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $65.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chart Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.84
|0.79
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.81
|0.80
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|378.41M
|348.21M
|317.45M
|306.82M
|Revenue Actual
|378.90M
|328.30M
|322.00M
|288.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Chart Industries management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.35 and $6.5 per share.
