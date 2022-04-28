Recap: SouthState Q1 Earnings

SouthState SSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SouthState beat estimated earnings by 28.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.32.
Revenue was down $10.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SouthState's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.49
|1.61
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.94
|1.87
|2.17
|Revenue Estimate
|342.17M
|344.73M
|361.06M
|360.81M
|Revenue Actual
|350.00M
|347.00M
|332.15M
|358.28M
To track all earnings releases for SouthState visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings