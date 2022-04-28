Recap: SouthState Q1 Earnings

SouthState SSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SouthState beat estimated earnings by 28.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was down $10.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SouthState's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.49 1.61 1.45 EPS Actual 1.59 1.94 1.87 2.17 Revenue Estimate 342.17M 344.73M 361.06M 360.81M Revenue Actual 350.00M 347.00M 332.15M 358.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.