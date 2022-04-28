Eastern Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eastern Bankshares EBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eastern Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $19.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eastern Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.21 0.21 0.20 EPS Actual 0.26 0.22 0.22 0.27 Revenue Estimate 121.55M 106.57M 102.20M 103.93M Revenue Actual 171.44M 145.90M 150.34M 155.30M

To track all earnings releases for Eastern Bankshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.