Eastern Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eastern Bankshares EBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eastern Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $19.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eastern Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.21
|0.21
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.22
|0.22
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|121.55M
|106.57M
|102.20M
|103.93M
|Revenue Actual
|171.44M
|145.90M
|150.34M
|155.30M
To track all earnings releases for Eastern Bankshares visit their earnings calendar here.
