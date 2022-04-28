Recap: Celanese Q1 Earnings

Celanese CE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Celanese beat estimated earnings by 22.84%, reporting an EPS of $5.54 versus an estimate of $4.51.
Revenue was up $740.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Celanese's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.06
|4.74
|4.25
|2.96
|EPS Actual
|4.91
|4.82
|5.02
|3.46
|Revenue Estimate
|2.28B
|2.13B
|1.92B
|1.72B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.27B
|2.20B
|1.80B
To track all earnings releases for Celanese visit their earnings calendar here.
