Axos Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Axos Financial AX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axos Financial beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $18.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axos Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.88
|0.87
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|1.03
|0.92
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|177.55M
|166.73M
|160.21M
|158.35M
|Revenue Actual
|176.35M
|173.34M
|158.46M
|159.56M
