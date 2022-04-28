Axos Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Axos Financial AX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axos Financial beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $18.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axos Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.88 0.87 0.86 EPS Actual 1.04 1.03 0.92 0.92 Revenue Estimate 177.55M 166.73M 160.21M 158.35M Revenue Actual 176.35M 173.34M 158.46M 159.56M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.