Cincinnati Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cincinnati Financial CINF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cincinnati Financial beat estimated earnings by 7.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 6.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cincinnati Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|0.87
|0.94
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|1.28
|1.79
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.80B
|1.76B
|1.73B
|1.68B
|Revenue Actual
|1.87B
|1.78B
|2.29B
|1.54B
To track all earnings releases for Cincinnati Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.