Recap: World Fuel Servs Q1 Earnings

World Fuel Servs INT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
World Fuel Servs beat estimated earnings by 44.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $6.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at World Fuel Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.34
|0.29
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.36
|0.39
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|8.92B
|7.71B
|6.30B
|6.10B
|Revenue Actual
|9.94B
|8.35B
|7.09B
|5.96B
