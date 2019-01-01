ñol

World Fuel Servs
(NYSE:INT)
26.30
0.62[2.41%]
At close: Jun 6
26.29
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low25.54 - 26.39
52 Week High/Low22.11 - 35.91
Open / Close25.85 / 26.29
Float / Outstanding44.6M / 63M
Vol / Avg.358.5K / 559.5K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E20.7
50d Avg. Price25.39
Div / Yield0.48/1.83%
Payout Ratio37.8
EPS0.42
Total Float44.6M

World Fuel Servs (NYSE:INT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

World Fuel Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$12.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.4B

Earnings Recap

World Fuel Servs (NYSE:INT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Fuel Servs beat estimated earnings by 44.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $6.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Fuel Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.34 0.29 0.27
EPS Actual 0.28 0.36 0.39 0.33
Revenue Estimate 8.92B 7.71B 6.30B 6.10B
Revenue Actual 9.94B 8.35B 7.09B 5.96B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

World Fuel Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is World Fuel Servs (NYSE:INT) reporting earnings?
A

World Fuel Servs (INT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for World Fuel Servs (NYSE:INT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Q
What were World Fuel Servs’s (NYSE:INT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.1B, which missed the estimate of $8.5B.

