Recap: Hub Group Q1 Earnings

Hub Group HUBG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hub Group beat estimated earnings by 74.32%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $1.48.
Revenue was up $378.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.05 which was followed by a 5.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hub Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.10
|0.70
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|2.48
|1.28
|0.78
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|1.09B
|975.55M
|935.74M
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.07B
|981.32M
|919.55M
