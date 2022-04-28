Recap: Avantor Q1 Earnings

Avantor AVTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avantor beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avantor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.32
|0.31
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|1.90B
|1.82B
|1.73B
|1.70B
|Revenue Actual
|1.91B
|1.83B
|1.86B
|1.79B
