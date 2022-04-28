SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Insights

SkyWest SKYW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
SkyWest beat estimated earnings by 3400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $200.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 22.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SkyWest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.70
|-0.15
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|1.45
|1.22
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|726.35M
|687.70M
|599.60M
|575.76M
|Revenue Actual
|777.16M
|744.78M
|656.99M
|534.55M
