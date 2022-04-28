SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Insights

SkyWest SKYW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SkyWest beat estimated earnings by 3400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $200.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 22.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SkyWest's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.70 -0.15 0.89 EPS Actual 0.09 1.45 1.22 0.71 Revenue Estimate 726.35M 687.70M 599.60M 575.76M Revenue Actual 777.16M 744.78M 656.99M 534.55M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.