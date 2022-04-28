Recap: Stryker Q1 Earnings

Stryker SYK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stryker beat estimated earnings by 1.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.95.
Revenue was up $322.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stryker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.72
|2.28
|2.12
|1.99
|EPS Actual
|2.71
|2.20
|2.25
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|4.65B
|4.24B
|4.13B
|3.95B
|Revenue Actual
|4.70B
|4.16B
|4.29B
|3.95B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Stryker management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.6 and $9.6 per share.
