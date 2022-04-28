Recap: Bio-Rad Laboratories Q1 Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 45.29%, reporting an EPS of $4.94 versus an estimate of $3.4.

Revenue was down $26.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.85 2.44 2.66 3 EPS Actual 3.21 3.71 3.54 5.21 Revenue Estimate 731.98M 661.87M 631.78M 660.98M Revenue Actual 732.77M 715.20M 715.93M 726.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.