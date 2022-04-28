Recap: Bio-Rad Laboratories Q1 Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bio-Rad Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 45.29%, reporting an EPS of $4.94 versus an estimate of $3.4.
Revenue was down $26.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.85
|2.44
|2.66
|3
|EPS Actual
|3.21
|3.71
|3.54
|5.21
|Revenue Estimate
|731.98M
|661.87M
|631.78M
|660.98M
|Revenue Actual
|732.77M
|715.20M
|715.93M
|726.80M
To track all earnings releases for Bio-Rad Laboratories visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.