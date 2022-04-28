Clearwater Paper: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clearwater Paper beat estimated earnings by 18.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $62.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 15.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clearwater Paper's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.47 -1.49 0.87 EPS Actual 0.82 0.55 -1.07 0.69 Revenue Estimate 466.00M 430.33M 419.00M 435.33M Revenue Actual 489.80M 450.50M 406.00M 425.90M

