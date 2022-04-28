Clearwater Paper: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Clearwater Paper beat estimated earnings by 18.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $62.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 15.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clearwater Paper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.47
|-1.49
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.55
|-1.07
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|466.00M
|430.33M
|419.00M
|435.33M
|Revenue Actual
|489.80M
|450.50M
|406.00M
|425.90M
