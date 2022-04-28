SM Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

SM Energy SM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SM Energy beat estimated earnings by 17.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was up $415.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 6.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SM Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.10 -0.27 -0.22 EPS Actual 1.14 0.74 0.01 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 601.70M 498.49M 395.02M 352.24M Revenue Actual 854.96M 760.24M 563.85M 443.85M

To track all earnings releases for SM Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

