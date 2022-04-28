SM Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

SM Energy SM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SM Energy beat estimated earnings by 17.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.69.
Revenue was up $415.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 6.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SM Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.10
|-0.27
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|0.74
|0.01
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|601.70M
|498.49M
|395.02M
|352.24M
|Revenue Actual
|854.96M
|760.24M
|563.85M
|443.85M
