Olin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Olin OLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Olin beat estimated earnings by 5.53%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $2.35.
Revenue was up $542.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Olin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.45
|2.01
|1.36
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|2.41
|2.38
|2.26
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|2.38B
|2.35B
|2.10B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.43B
|2.34B
|2.22B
|1.92B
