First Solar: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Solar FSLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Solar beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was down $436.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|0.59
|0.64
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|0.42
|0.77
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|917.69M
|684.96M
|617.22M
|771.31M
|Revenue Actual
|907.32M
|583.50M
|629.18M
|803.37M
To track all earnings releases for First Solar visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings