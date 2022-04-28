If You Invested $1000 In Costco Wholesale 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.9%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,532.56 today based on a price of $559.70 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

