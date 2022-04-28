QQQ
Here's Why Bread Financial Shares Are Up Post Q1

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Bread Financial Holdings, Inc BFH reported first-quarter FY22 revenue (total net interest and non-interest income) growth of 15% year-on-year to $921 million missing the consensus of $936.4 million.
  • Higher average loan balances, improved loan yields, and improvement in the cost of funds drove the growth. 
  • Credit sales increased 14% Y/Y to $6.9 billion as consumer spending remained strong.
  • Net interest income rose 18.4% Y/Y to $989 million.
  • EPS of $4.21 missed the consensus of $4.41.
  • The delinquency rate of 4.1% increased from 3.8% in 1Q21 due to gradual consumer payment rate normalization. 
  • The net loss rate of 4.8% improved from 5.0% in 1Q21 and remained well below its historical average net loss rate. 
  • Bread Financial sees total revenue growth for 2022 aligned with average loan growth, with potential upside from improved net interest margin. 
  • Bread Financial sees full-year 2022 average credit card and other loan growth in the low-double-digit range relative to 2021, up from a high-single to the low-double-digit range. 
  • Price Action: BFH shares traded higher by 6% at $56.87 on the last check Thursday.

