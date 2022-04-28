QQQ
Here's How Nielsen Fared In Q1

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Nielsen N.V. NLSN reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to $877 million, missing the consensus of $879.3 million.
  • Measurement revenues of $645 million increased 2.7% Y/Y (CC). Impact / Content revenues of $232 million were up 1.8% Y/Y (CC).
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.45 beat the consensus of $0.42.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.4% decreased 279 bps Y/Y, reflecting the return of the temporary costs savings realized from pandemic actions.
  • Nielsen held $482 million in cash and equivalents and generated $219 million in operating cash flow.
  • The board had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share on April 14.
  • Outlook: Nielsen reiterated FY22 revenue growth of $3.60 billion - $3.64 billion versus the consensus of $3.62 billion.
  • Nielsen reiterated FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.81 - $1.91 compared to the consensus of $1.83.
  • Price Action: NLSN shares traded higher by 1.92% at $26.84 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsTech