Recap: DTE Energy Q1 Earnings

DTE Energy DTE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DTE Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.59%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $2.07.
Revenue was up $799.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DTE Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.82
|1.26
|2.12
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.72
|1.70
|2.44
|Revenue Estimate
|3.20B
|3.31B
|2.84B
|3.21B
|Revenue Actual
|4.65B
|3.71B
|3.23B
|3.78B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
DTE Energy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.8 and $6.0 per share.
