QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Applied Industrial Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 3:21 PM | 1 min read

 

Applied Industrial AIT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Industrial beat estimated earnings by 25.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.51.

Revenue was up $139.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.08 1.26 1.15 1.03
EPS Actual 1.55 1.43 1.44 1.37
Revenue Estimate 850.87M 877.00M 841.55M 814.90M
Revenue Actual 876.90M 891.68M 895.89M 840.94M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Applied Industrial management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.15 and $6.25 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Applied Industrial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews