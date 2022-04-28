Recap: Applied Industrial Q3 Earnings

Applied Industrial AIT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Applied Industrial beat estimated earnings by 25.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.51.
Revenue was up $139.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.26
|1.15
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.43
|1.44
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|850.87M
|877.00M
|841.55M
|814.90M
|Revenue Actual
|876.90M
|891.68M
|895.89M
|840.94M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Applied Industrial management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.15 and $6.25 per share.
