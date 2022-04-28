TriCo: Q1 Earnings Insights

TriCo TCBK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TriCo beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $470.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriCo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.93 0.92 0.80 EPS Actual 0.94 0.92 0.95 1.13 Revenue Estimate 84.07M 84.01M 83.71M 81.76M Revenue Actual 86.28M 83.33M 83.04M 82.55M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.