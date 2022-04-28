Bridgewater Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bridgewater Bancshares BWB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Bridgewater Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $5.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bridgewater Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.38
|0.37
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.41
|0.38
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|30.70M
|28.08M
|26.90M
|26.27M
|Revenue Actual
|30.44M
|30.08M
|27.89M
|26.40M
