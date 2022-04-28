Bridgewater Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bridgewater Bancshares BWB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $5.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bridgewater Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 0.37 0.34 EPS Actual 0.39 0.41 0.38 0.37 Revenue Estimate 30.70M 28.08M 26.90M 26.27M Revenue Actual 30.44M 30.08M 27.89M 26.40M

To track all earnings releases for Bridgewater Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.