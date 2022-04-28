MidWestOne Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MidWestOne Financial Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.92
|0.89
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|1.03
|1.08
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|39.47M
|37.82M
|38.19M
|39.24M
|Revenue Actual
|38.82M
|40.34M
|38.51M
|38.62M
To track all earnings releases for MidWestOne Financial Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
