MidWestOne Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MidWestOne Financial Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.92 0.89 0.80 EPS Actual 0.91 1.03 1.08 1.35 Revenue Estimate 39.47M 37.82M 38.19M 39.24M Revenue Actual 38.82M 40.34M 38.51M 38.62M

