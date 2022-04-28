Recap: FS Bancorp Q1 Earnings

FS Bancorp FSBW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FS Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FS Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.89
|0.96
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.97
|0.97
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|29.14M
|28.92M
|29.38M
|28.92M
|Revenue Actual
|30.57M
|31.05M
|29.41M
|33.13M
