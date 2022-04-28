Recap: FS Bancorp Q1 Earnings

FS Bancorp FSBW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FS Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FS Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.89 0.96 0.90 EPS Actual 1.01 0.97 0.97 1.35 Revenue Estimate 29.14M 28.92M 29.38M 28.92M Revenue Actual 30.57M 31.05M 29.41M 33.13M

