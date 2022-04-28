Towne Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Towne Bank TOWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Towne Bank beat estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was down $17.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Towne Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.67
|0.68
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.69
|0.77
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|159.62M
|161.69M
|167.46M
|164.84M
|Revenue Actual
|160.42M
|170.08M
|167.32M
|182.51M
To track all earnings releases for Towne Bank visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews