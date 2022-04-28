Towne Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Towne Bank TOWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Towne Bank beat estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was down $17.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Towne Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.67 0.68 0.63 EPS Actual 0.55 0.69 0.77 0.95 Revenue Estimate 159.62M 161.69M 167.46M 164.84M Revenue Actual 160.42M 170.08M 167.32M 182.51M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.