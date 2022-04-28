Recap: EMCOR Q1 Earnings

EMCOR Gr EME reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EMCOR Gr missed estimated earnings by 13.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.61.
Revenue was up $289.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EMCOR Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.88
|1.77
|1.58
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|1.89
|1.85
|1.78
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|2.56B
|2.39B
|2.25B
|2.20B
|Revenue Actual
|2.64B
|2.52B
|2.44B
|2.30B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
EMCOR Gr management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.15 and $7.85 per share.
To track all earnings releases for EMCOR Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.