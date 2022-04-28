Recap: EMCOR Q1 Earnings

EMCOR Gr EME reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EMCOR Gr missed estimated earnings by 13.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.61.

Revenue was up $289.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EMCOR Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.88 1.77 1.58 1.22 EPS Actual 1.89 1.85 1.78 1.54 Revenue Estimate 2.56B 2.39B 2.25B 2.20B Revenue Actual 2.64B 2.52B 2.44B 2.30B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EMCOR Gr management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.15 and $7.85 per share.

To track all earnings releases for EMCOR Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.