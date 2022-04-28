Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Teleflex TFX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teleflex beat estimated earnings by 4.73%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.75.
Revenue was up $7.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teleflex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.53
|3.03
|2.87
|2.42
|EPS Actual
|3.60
|3.51
|3.35
|2.87
|Revenue Estimate
|748.63M
|698.44M
|685.91M
|626.25M
|Revenue Actual
|761.91M
|700.25M
|713.47M
|633.92M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Teleflex management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.7 and $14.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Teleflex visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.