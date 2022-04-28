Recap: Abiomed Q4 Earnings

Abiomed ABMD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 6.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $28.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abiomed's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.97 1.05 1.10 EPS Actual 1.13 1.03 1.10 1.24 Revenue Estimate 252.84M 247.66M 240.91M 230.38M Revenue Actual 261.18M 248.14M 252.59M 241.25M

To track all earnings releases for Abiomed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.