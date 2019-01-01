Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 6.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.09.
Revenue was up $28.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Abiomed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.97
|1.05
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|1.03
|1.10
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|252.84M
|247.66M
|240.91M
|230.38M
|Revenue Actual
|261.18M
|248.14M
|252.59M
|241.25M
