ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Abiomed
(NASDAQ:ABMD)
266.34
5.37[2.06%]
At close: May 27
266.34
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low261.05 - 268.84
52 Week High/Low226.46 - 379.3
Open / Close263.4 / 266.34
Float / Outstanding39.8M / 45.6M
Vol / Avg.276.5K / 296.9K
Mkt Cap12.1B
P/E89.38
50d Avg. Price288.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.33
Total Float39.8M

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Abiomed reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.160

Quarterly Revenue

$269.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$269.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 6.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $28.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abiomed's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.97 0.97 1.05 1.10
EPS Actual 1.13 1.03 1.10 1.24
Revenue Estimate 252.84M 247.66M 240.91M 230.38M
Revenue Actual 261.18M 248.14M 252.59M 241.25M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Abiomed using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Abiomed Questions & Answers

Q
When is Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) reporting earnings?
A

Abiomed (ABMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were Abiomed’s (NASDAQ:ABMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $132.5M, which beat the estimate of $130.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.