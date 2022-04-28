Recap: MACOM Technology Q2 Earnings

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MACOM Technology Solns beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $14.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MACOM Technology Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.58 0.53 0.47 EPS Actual 0.64 0.61 0.57 0.51 Revenue Estimate 159.21M 155.01M 152.10M 150.06M Revenue Actual 159.62M 155.21M 152.62M 150.58M

