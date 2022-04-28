Recap: MACOM Technology Q2 Earnings

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MACOM Technology Solns beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $14.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MACOM Technology Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.58
|0.53
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.61
|0.57
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|159.21M
|155.01M
|152.10M
|150.06M
|Revenue Actual
|159.62M
|155.21M
|152.62M
|150.58M
To track all earnings releases for MACOM Technology Solns visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.