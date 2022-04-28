Recap: CBIZ Q1 Earnings

CBIZ CBZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CBIZ beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $90.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CBIZ's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.29 0.37 0.72 EPS Actual -0.19 0.41 0.50 0.92 Revenue Estimate 232.75M 259.24M 257.43M 284.41M Revenue Actual 242.83M 282.72M 278.65M 300.73M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

CBIZ management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.99 and $2.03 per share.

To track all earnings releases for CBIZ visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.