Recap: CBIZ Q1 Earnings

CBIZ CBZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
CBIZ beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $90.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CBIZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|0.29
|0.37
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0.41
|0.50
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|232.75M
|259.24M
|257.43M
|284.41M
|Revenue Actual
|242.83M
|282.72M
|278.65M
|300.73M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CBIZ management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.99 and $2.03 per share.
