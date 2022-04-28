Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Strategic Education STRA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Strategic Education missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was down $31.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 21.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Strategic Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.83
|1.51
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|0.59
|1.55
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|270.59M
|283.64M
|300.56M
|298.42M
|Revenue Actual
|272.10M
|270.08M
|299.17M
|290.34M
To track all earnings releases for Strategic Education visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.