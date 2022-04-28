Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Strategic Education STRA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Strategic Education missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $31.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 21.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Strategic Education's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.83 1.51 1.56 EPS Actual 1.15 0.59 1.55 1.53 Revenue Estimate 270.59M 283.64M 300.56M 298.42M Revenue Actual 272.10M 270.08M 299.17M 290.34M

