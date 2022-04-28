Recap: Sonic Automotive Q1 Earnings

Sonic Automotive SAH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sonic Automotive missed estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $2.37.
Revenue was up $800.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.81 which was followed by a 2.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonic Automotive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|1.92
|1.25
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|1.96
|2.63
|1.23
|Revenue Estimate
|3.11B
|3.06B
|2.89B
|2.53B
|Revenue Actual
|3.19B
|3.07B
|3.35B
|2.79B
To track all earnings releases for Sonic Automotive visit their earnings calendar here.
