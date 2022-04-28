Recap: Tennant Q1 Earnings

Tennant TNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tennant missed estimated earnings by 16.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was down $5.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tennant's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.86 0.98 0.55 EPS Actual 0.71 1.33 1.18 1.17 Revenue Estimate 281.35M 273.95M 271.80M 244.70M Revenue Actual 276.40M 272.00M 279.10M 263.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Tennant management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.15 and $4.75 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.