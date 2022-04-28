Recap: Tennant Q1 Earnings

Tennant TNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tennant missed estimated earnings by 16.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was down $5.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tennant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.86
|0.98
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|1.33
|1.18
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|281.35M
|273.95M
|271.80M
|244.70M
|Revenue Actual
|276.40M
|272.00M
|279.10M
|263.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Tennant management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.15 and $4.75 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Tennant visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.